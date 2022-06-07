Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412,750. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

