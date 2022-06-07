Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,259.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD traded up $10.58 on Tuesday, reaching $179.55. 101,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,429. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.31. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

