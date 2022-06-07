Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

