Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Zscaler accounts for about 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

ZS traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.26. 28,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,651. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

