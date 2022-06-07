Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 176,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.