Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 61,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.