Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $259.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

