Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,714. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.61.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

