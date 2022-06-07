Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 419,800 Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVE. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of REVE remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Acquisition (REVE)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.