Kepos Capital LP Buys 1,807 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $355,066,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,962,000 after acquiring an additional 212,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,197. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

