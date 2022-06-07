Kepos Capital LP Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,638 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.21% of AltC Acquisition worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALCC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALCC remained flat at $$9.66 on Tuesday. 156,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,216. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

