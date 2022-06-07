Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 440,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BCSAU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

