Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCRD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DCRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (DCRD)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.