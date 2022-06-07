Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.14% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000.

SMAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,056. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

