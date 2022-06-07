Kepos Capital LP Takes $5.13 Million Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 524,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 1.46% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

