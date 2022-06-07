Kepos Capital LP Takes $6.08 Million Position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 3.73% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,735 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in North Mountain Merger by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 416,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 229,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in North Mountain Merger by 8.1% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

North Mountain Merger stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,457. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.