Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.10

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 84782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

