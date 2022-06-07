Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.39% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,758. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.