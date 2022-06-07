Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for 2.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $7,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

