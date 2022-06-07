Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Matthews International worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,600,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 159,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -125.71%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Matthews International Profile (Get Rating)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.