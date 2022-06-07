Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Matthews International worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,600,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 159,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.82 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Profile (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.