Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up about 2.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 33,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

