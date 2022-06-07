Kestrel Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,870. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. 1,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

