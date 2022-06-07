Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.45. 831,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,339. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

