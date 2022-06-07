Khrom Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Khrom Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184,410 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco comprises about 1.6% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $155,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,145. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

