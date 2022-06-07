Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Down 26.7%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 621,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,927% from the average session volume of 30,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

Get Kincora Copper alerts:

Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.