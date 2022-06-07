King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $138,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.11. 80,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,625. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

