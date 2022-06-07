King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of American Tower worth $70,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

AMT stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

