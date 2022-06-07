King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $106.51 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $106,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $177.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,170. The firm has a market cap of $466.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.