King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $132.23 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $132,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. 170,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

