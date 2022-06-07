King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $159.61 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Kimberly-Clark worth $159,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. 19,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,566. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

