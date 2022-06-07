King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $187.37 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $187,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. 89,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,490. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.