King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807,098 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 53,062 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $328,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,558,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. 10,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.74 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,825 shares of company stock worth $5,000,056. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

