King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 853,331 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.45% of Kirby worth $87,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kirby by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirby by 3,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,191,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. 6,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,107 shares of company stock valued at $510,058 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

