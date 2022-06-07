King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 17,358 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 3.52% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $284,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

CFR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,309. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

