King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,450 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $385,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

JPM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,082. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

