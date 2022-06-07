Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Cap Reaches $231,377.93

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $231,377.93 and $37,064.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

