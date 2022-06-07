Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 51,332 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,024,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,850. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

