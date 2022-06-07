Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.86% of Adicet Bio worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

In other news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.61. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

