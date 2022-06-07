Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 290,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,000. Fluence Energy makes up about 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

Shares of FLNC traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,531. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

