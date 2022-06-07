Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 33,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,647. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

