Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 91,328 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,328 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.41% of Sovos Brands worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $46,501,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $18,081,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $14,290,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $12,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

SOVO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.