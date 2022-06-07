Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $14.97 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

