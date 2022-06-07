Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 253,774 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

