Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 253,774 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
