KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Shares Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.10% of KINS Technology Group worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 737,307 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINZ remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 110,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.10.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

