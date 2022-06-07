Klaytn Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $40.15 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00888786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 267.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00087758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00400033 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,844,344,931 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

