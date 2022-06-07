Klever Price Reaches $0.0219 (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Klever has a market cap of $74.49 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

