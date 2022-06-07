Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires 387,464 Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,464 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.26% of GO Acquisition worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,315. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

