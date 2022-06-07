Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 25,168 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.27% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 213,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 774,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOAC remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

