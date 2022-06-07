Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 168,985 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 778,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,264 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 1,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,489. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
