Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,786 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.40% of IG Acquisition worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the second quarter worth $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IG Acquisition by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IGAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.